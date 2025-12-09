Lagos: 2 Dead, 2 Injured In Separate Accidents On Otedola, 3rd Mainland Bridges

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said a midnight accident on Otedola Bridge claimed two lives yesterday, warning against excessive speed.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, confirmed this in a statement yesterday in Lagos. Bakare-Oki said that the accident occurred inward the Berger axis of the Lagos– Ibadan Expressway.

He also said that two persons sustained serious injuries in another accident near the University of Lagos waterfront, inward Lagos Island on the Third Mainland Bridge.

According to Bakare-Oki, both accidents occurred in the early hours of yesterday. “Preliminary intelligence from the Otedola Bridge incident reveals that an unregistered vehicle bearing two occupants, including the driver, was speeding when it collided with tremendous force into a moving heavilyladen trailer at approximately 2.30 a.m.

“The sheer violence of the impact proved fatal, culminating in the instantaneous demise of both occupants. “In a disturbing twist, the operator of the involved trailer absconded from the scene with the articulated vehicle,” he said.

He said that a team from LASTMA deployed within the Otedola Bridge corridor for nocturnal surveillance and preemptive traffic control responded fast. He added that the victims were evacuated from the primary carriageway to avert consequential dangers, after which the mangled vehicle was extricated from the expressway.