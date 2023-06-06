Lagos 10th Assembly: Will Obasa speak again?

A s the Lagos State prepares for the inauguration of the 10th House Assembly, there are strong indications that out gone Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, representing Agege Constituency 1, would be returned as the Speaker of the House for a third term. As at June 2, only one returning lawmaker, Abiodun Tobun, representing Epe Constituency 1, has indicated interest to contest against Obasa.

Despite the intentions of Tobun to challenge Obasa for the speakership, findings indicate that it is almost impossible for Obasa not to emerge as the next speaker of the House. Obasa is considered the most popular and influential among the legislators and the zoning arrangement within the ruling All Progressives Con- gress (APC) in the state also favours him. Some analysts within the House indicate that the only obstacle before Obasa is if President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has another candidate he is supporting and if Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has an interest in who becomes the next speaker. With the open confrontation of the Sanwo- Olu administration by the House immediately after the governorship election in March this year, many political analysts in the state are of the view that the governor might be uncomfortable with the leadership of the House and might also have an interest in who becomes the next speaker.

This assertion is still speculation considering the fact that President Tinubu has a greater interest in whatever happens within Lagos State politics, especially with the running of the state. Obasa is indeed a man born under the pro- verbial lucky star. He has made history as the longest-serving lawmaker since the advent of democracy in Lagos. He has contested for the same seat in the Lagos State House of Assembly six times and won every time. He is not only powerful but also calls the shots in the state. He also has everything at his beck and call given his status in the state. For instance in the 9th Assembly under the leadership of Obasa, the House passed into law, 46 bills with over 120 resolutions and a couple of regulations between 2019 and 2023.

The bills, according to Obasa, have brought about remarkable legislative improvement and service delivery to the House of Assembly, as well as greatly improving the quality of life in the state. Obasa said: “In the past four years, we have diligently served the people of Lagos State, tirelessly worked towards its betterment, and shared common goals, aspirations and deter- mination. We have deliberated on crucial leg- islation, and policies, and held the executive accountable, all with utmost dedication and commitment to the principles of democracy. It is with great satisfaction that I can say we have made a significant impact on the lives of our constituents.

“Throughout our tenure, we have witnessed the transformational progress of Lagos State. We have seen monumental infrastructural renewal, the implementation of innovative programmes, and the upliftment of our communities in all 40 constituencies. We have worked tirelessly to ensure that our laws reflect the needs and aspirations of the people of our State and to foster an environment that encourages growth, development, and inclusivity. “I am proud and confident to say that we have been able to persevere and improve on the quality of life of Lagosians through people- oriented bills, which have become Laws. It is satisfying to say that since the inauguration of this Assembly in June 2019 till today, the House has been able to pass into Law, 46 Bills with over 120 resolutions and a couple of regulations.

“These bills have brought about remark- able legislative improvement and service delivery to the Lagos State House of Assembly, as well as greatly improving the quality of life in Lagos State. Time will not permit me to give details of each bill passed in the 9th Assembly. However, I am, again, happy to say that this House prided for being above common standards of excellence has left no stone unturned in its collective resolve to sustain good governance in Lagos State through robust legislative agenda despite the constraints imposed on it by COVID-19 pandemic era.”

Apart from the achievements of the 9th Assembly, Obasa as a lawmaker has some landmark private member bills that have distinguished him among his colleagues because the bills have had direct positive impacts on the people of the state. The Neighbourhood Watch Law is an example of such a law. Apart from encouraging and promoting community policing in the state which has reduced crimes, the law has led to the establishment of the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC) which has given employment to thousands of Lagos youths. Another law worthy of note is the Anti-kidnapping Law which has reduced cases of kid- napping in the state. Yet another law worthy of mention is the Cancer Institute Law which sought to create an institute for research, prevention, detection and treatment of various types of cancer in the state. Perhaps one of the greatest laws that emanated from the Lagos Assembly under his watch is the Yoruba Language Preservation and Promotion Law. This law, which was promulgated to preserve, and promote Yoruba Language and prevent it from going into extinction, is another Private Member Bill from the Speaker and today it has improved the use of the language by youths, especially students.

Today, Yoruba Language is a compulsory subject in Lagos schools which has improved the promotion of the language. As an administrator, Obasa has ensured that he kept with and improve on the tradi- tion of constant training of lawmakers and staff of the Lagos State House of Assembly making them arguably the most trained in the country. He introduced the live streaming of plenary sessions of the House, the first Parlia- ment in Nigeria to do that and the second in Africa after South Africa. He introduced and ensured the presence of the House on Social Media with all its icons very active. One of his greatest achievements is the introduction of the annual Stakeholders’ Meet- ing which takes place si- multaneously in all the 40 constituencies in the state. This is the barometer for measuring the performance of each lawmaker annually while also giving the constituents the opportunity to lay their grievances and demands before the government. The reports from these stakeholders’ meetings thus, have served as annual major components of the state budget. With achievements as a Speaker, Obasa is aiming to become the longest-serving Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly after Ikuforiji Adeyemi, who served for 10 years.

And his desire is gaining momen- tum with many returning lawmakers and lawmakers- elect supporting his return as the Speaker in the 10th Assembly. At the valedictory plenary session of the 9th Assembly on Friday, June 2, Obasa received overwhelming support from the returning lawmakers and lawmakers-elect that he would be returned as the Speaker of the 10th Lagos State House of Assembly. Speaking on behalf of the returning lawmakers, the immediate past Chief Whip of the House, Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, said Obasa had no rival.

“I give it to the Rt. Hon. Speaker Obasa for being able to coordinate 40 members of different backgrounds, different thinking and religions and even different tribes because we had Hon. Jude Idimogu. Obasa is the best man for the job. The experience, capacity and leader- ship skills are there and I don’t see anybody matching up to him. He will be returning as a sixth-timer and I don’t think any of us is on the same pedestal with him. I wish him all the best in the 10th Assembly because he is going to lead us again. He is a fantastic man.” On his part, the immediate past chairman of the Committee on Public Accounts (local), Mojeed Fatai, said the leadership of the 9th As- sembly ensured a cordial relationship among members. “Mudashiru Obasa is going to speak again in the 10th Assembly.

He is a man we have all resolved to lead us. When we started four years ago, all of us were elected from the APC and it was because of his effort and the way he handled the House. Today, we have 38 members from the APC coming to the 10th Assembly. The success is because of Obasa’s leadership capability. He is the best for the House and we want him to continue,” he said. While the lawmaker representing Ifako Ijaiye Constituency 1, Temitope Adewale, described Obasa as a leader who had made a tremendous impact on the members. “Under Obasa, the executive and legislative arms of government have enjoyed a fantastic relationship and that is why you have developmental growth across the State today. You can also see the bills passed into law. With Mr Speaker coming back and with our governor back, they will give to Lagosians the desired development that they yearn for particularly considering the fact that we now have a President who is from here,” Speaking on behalf of the 20 first-term lawmakers-elect, Oladipo Olayinka Ajomale, who will represent Oshodi Isolo 2 at the 10th Assembly, said he and his colleagues have re- solved to support Obasa as Speaker of the 10th Assembly.

“I can assure you that the 20 of us who are new are fully in support of Speaker Obasa for the 10th Assembly because we have learnt and understudied and we know that this is a man who has proven himself over and over again to be the best man for the job. “Logically thinking about it, he is the most experienced in the House. So it doesn’t make sense for anyone to come and do trial by error. I stand with him fully and all of us who are new also support the Speaker to speak for us at the 10th Assembly,” he said. Despite the support for Obasa’s return as the Speaker of the 10th Assembly, a lawmaker representing Epe Constituency 1, Abiodun 10th Tobun, has indicated his intention to become the next Speaker of the House. Tobun is not a newcomer to the House. The incoming Assem- bly will be his fourth consecutive term in the House having first been elected in 2011. With Tobun insistent that he is running for the Speakership even at the valedictory plenary session on Friday, the coming days to the in- auguration of the House would be interesting and only time would tell if Obasa would break that record in legislative leadership in Nigeria.