LAGFerry To Introduce Water Taxis To Ease Traffic

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to introduce water taxis as part of efforts to ease traffic congestion and boost productivity through enhanced transportation on the state’s waterways.

Managing Director of the Lagos State Ferry Services (LAGFerry), Mr Ladi Balogun, revealed this during a press conference held Tuesday at the Falomo Jetty.

According to Balogun, the initiative aligns with the State Government’s THEMES+ agenda on transportation and demonstrates its commitment to developing waterway infrastructure, reducing carbon emissions, and promoting sustainable transport options.

“We want to maximise the use of our water resources, especially given the challenges in our road infrastructure,” he said. “Just like we have bus stops on land, we are developing what we call ‘water stops’, designated boarding points on the waterways.”

He acknowledged public apprehension toward water travel and stressed the need to address it.

“Many people would rather endure road traffic than use the waterways due to water phobia. But traveling by water is safe, healthy, productive, and even refreshing,” he said.

