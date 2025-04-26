LAGESC Commits To Cleaner, Habitable Lagos

Share

The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), popularly known as KAI, has reaffirmed its commitment to making Lagos cleaner and more habitable for business and living, in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES+ agenda.

Corps Marshal, Olaniyi Olatunbosun Cole (rtd), in a statement issued by Lukmon Àjàyí of the Public Affairs and Advocacy Unit, emphasized the agency’s dedication to enforcing environmental laws and promoting a healthier environment for all Lagosians.

Cole noted that LAGESC combines advocacy with law enforcement in the discharge of its duties, disclosing that 165 individuals were arrested for open defecation across the State between August 2024 and the present date.

Commending the operational efficiency of KAI in curbing environmental infractions, Cole highlighted the agency’s success in reducing street trading, hawking, and open defecation through its 21 operational commands and special squads.

He further revealed that 3,786 arrests were made for street trading and hawking, while 6,789 arrests were recorded for failure to use pedestrian bridges.

Additionally, 192 environmental abatement notices were served to residences and businesses found to be in contravention of the state’s environmental laws.

Stressing the importance of continuous stakeholder engagement, Cole stated that the agency had organized 170 community engagement meetings, which yielded significant results in fostering compliance and environmental awareness among residents.

