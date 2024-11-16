Lagbaja’s Funeral: Tinubu confers posthumous CFR honour on late COAS

Share

President Tinubu has conferred a posthumous CFR honour on the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Taoreed Lagbaja, describing his appointment as one of his finest decisions since assuming office as the Commander-in-Chief.

“As an eternal symbol of our appreciation, I have granted the late Chief of Army Staff, the posthumous national honour of the Commander of the Federal Republic of the Niger (CFR),” Tinubu said, asking the military not to be demoralised by the demise of the COAS.

“Please, do not let death defeat us and I as commander-in-chief renew my pledge to you today that the country will always support you and your family,” he said.

Tears and tributes flowed freely on Friday as the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, was laid to rest in Abuja, ending an illustrious military career that spanned decades.

The burial took place at the National Cemetery in the nation’s capital marking an end to two days of funeral rites that began in Lagos earlier in the week.

His body was lowered to Mother Earth at exactly 4:41 pm after the ceremony that lasted four over two hours.

Lagbaja’s casket, draped in Nigeria’s green and white colours, arrived at the cemetery around 3pm in a white funeral wagon after a funeral service at the National Christian Centre in Abuja.

Several dignitaries, including the President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima; the Ag Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede; the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; the Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru and other top government officials and military brass, graced the occasion.

Before the late COAS’ internment, there was a service of songs the previous day at the Army Headquarters Garrison Parade Ground, Mogadishu Cantonment, Abuja.

The Nigerian Air Force airplane carrying Lagbaja’s body arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja around 12:15 pm on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dr Dennis Otuaro, has commiserated with President Tinubu on the passing of Lt. Gen. Lagbaja, who died in active service.

Otuaro also condoled with the Office of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, on the demise of the country’s 23rd Chief of Army Staff.

He equally expressed his condolences to the Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar; Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa; and the Acting Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, over the loss.

He conveyed his commiserations in separate condolence messages to the president, ONSA, the minister and the two service chiefs on Friday.

The PAP boss, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Igoniko Oduma, described Lagbaja’s passing as “a tremendous loss to the Nigerian Army, the nation and the global community.”

Expressing sadness over the loss, Otuaro said that he had the privilege to witness the departed General’s unwavering commitment to the security and stability of the country.

He said: “General Lagbaja’s selfless service and leadership played a significant role in shaping the Nigerian Army into the esteemed institution it is today.

“His legacy extends beyond his impressive military career. He was a dedicated patriot who worked tirelessly to promote peace and unity in Nigeria.”

Otuaro noted that the former Chief of Army Staff was very supportive of the PAP, stressing that his contributions to the programme would always be remembered and cherished.

He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the late Lagbaja’s family, friends and colleagues and urged them to find solace in the knowledge that the late General’s remarkable life and service would never be forgotten.

Share

Please follow and like us: