Lagbaja’s Ex-Back Up Singer, Ego Loses Husband

Nigerian singer, Ego, who was well-known as Lagbaja’s backup vocalist in the past lost her husband, Niyi Ogbaro.
According to Nigerian Journalist, Chris Kehinde, Ogbaro died in the United States on Wednesday, August 30.
Sharing the photo of the couple via his Instagram page on Thursday, he wrote “Ohh No Victor Niyi Ogbaro this can’t be true. Victor husband of Ego died today from what I just learnt. May his soul Rest In Peace.”
Ego, born Nwakaego Iheanacho, got married to Ogbaro in 2009. They, however, lived apart for a while.
Before her husband’s death, Ego removed Ogbaro from her social media accounts fuelling rumours of trouble in their marriage.
