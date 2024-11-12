Lagbaja’s Burial: Adeleke Hosts Military Delegation

Share

…Commends State Burial for late General

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has received the high powered military delegation in preparation for the burial of late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, describing the planned state burial for the deceased as right and fitting.

Receiving General Kamar Ishola Yusuf who led other seven serving Generals in his office, Governor Adeleke described the late Army Chief as a bright star of Osun and Nigeria that dimmed too early, noting that his service to the fatherland would never be forgotten.

The Governor commended the decision of President Bola Tinubu to grant the late Army Chief a state burial and he also applauded the declaration by the army delegation that all the four community projects started by the deceased would be completed.

“I thank Mr President for approving state burial for our late brother. We also appreciate the message from the army representative that the ongoing community projects initiated by General Lagbaja at Ilobu, Ifon and Erin Osun would be completed. We will follow up on this”, the Governor pledged.

At the palace of Onilobu of Ilobu, Oba Ashiru Olaniyan, Governor Adeleke pleaded with community leaders to ensure sustainance of peace as a mark of honour for the transition of Lt. General Lagbaja.

“Anytime we speak, the late General always calls for peace among his people. His message even at death is that the people of Ilobu and Ifon should live in peace and unity.

“Let us honour the memory of our late brother and maintain peace. We cannot afford any bloodshed again. It is time to see each other as one and push for common development of our local government and state”, the Governor told the king and community leaders.

Earlier, the team leader, General Yusuf told the state Governor that he brought condolence letter from the military leadership to the Governor and also inform the state leadership of the burial plan for the late General.

He described late Lagbaja as a leader who lead from the front and who made huge impacts within his short term as Army Chief.

Share

Please follow and like us: