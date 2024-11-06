Lagbaja Was A Gallant Military Officer, Abbas Mourns COAS

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has expressed shock over the demise of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General, Taoreed Lagbaja, describing it as a huge loss to the Armed Forces and Nigeria as a country.

Speaker Abbas, while describing Lt. Gen. Lagbaja as “a gallant military officer,” noted that the late Army Chief recorded modest achievements in a short period as the COAS.

The speaker recalled how Lt. Gen. Lagbaja, after becoming the COAS, went around military bases across the country, especially in the North-East and North-West, to motivate soldiers on the battlefields.

This, Speaker Abbas said, exemplified Lt. Gen. Lagbaja’s dogged spirit and determination to make the country safe for all.

The speaker commiserated with President Bola Tinubu, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Lagbaja family, the people, and the government of Osun state over the loss.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the late Chief of Army Staff.

