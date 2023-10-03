Lagbaja Speaks On Alleged Poor Feeding Of Nigerian Troops

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has ordered an immediate investigation into complaints of inadequate food and poor welfare reported by soldiers stationed at the frontlines in the Northeast region.

Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja issued the directive on Tuesday after receiving reports that soldiers from the 154 Taskforce Battalion in the Northeast region had expressed dissatisfaction with their food quality and overall welfare.

Despite an increase in their feeding allowance, the soldiers alleged that they were still receiving inadequate meals.

According to the soldiers, their daily meals consisted of bread and tea for breakfast on Mondays and Thursdays, rice for dinner, and white rice with stew on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

On the remaining weekdays, they said they were served with “concussion rice,” which suggests that the quality or variety of their meals was not meeting their expectations.

The soldiers, during their conversation with journalists, also shared numerous photographs that depicted the substandard quality of the food they were being served in their base. In addition to their concerns about the quality of food, they also expressed dissatisfaction with the non-payment of their allowances.

In response to the soldiers’ complaints and concerns, the Army Chief, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, issued a statement on Tuesday through the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu.

In the statement, the Army Chief ordered an immediate investigation into the soldiers’ claims regarding poor feeding and inadequate welfare conditions at the frontlines in the Northeast region.

Lagbaja stated that the welfare of troops under his leadership takes a premium place amongst other important schemes and considerations.

According to the COAS, the Nigerian Army is committed to transparency and accountability, and will not condone any form of negligence or misconduct.

The statement read, “The attention of the Nigerian Army (NA) has been drawn to a recent claim of poor feeding of troops at the frontline in the North East Theatre of operations.

“It is crucial to point out to the general public that the welfare of troops under the present leadership of the NA takes a premium place amongst other important schemes and considerations as it is one of the vital pillars of the COAS Command Philosophy which is to provide “Sound Administration” in order to ensure a highly motivated force.

“The NA therefore takes these allegations very seriously and the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has directed immediate investigation into the complaints to ascertain their veracity and unravel the circumstances.

“The NA wishes to assure the public and all NA personnel that a thorough investigation will be conducted to get to the bottom of these claims.

“The NA has always prioritized the welfare of troops, including their nutrition. There is a comprehensive system in place to ensure that troops receive adequate and balanced meals, especially those serving at the frontline and the meals are prepared under strict quality control measures.

“We however acknowledge that there may be isolated incidents where lapses occur, and we are determined to squarely address them. An internal investigation has already been initiated to ascertain the truth behind these allegations. We will thoroughly examine the supply chain, the quality of food provided, and any other factors that may have contributed to this situation.

“The NA is committed to transparency and accountability, and will not condone any form of negligence or misconduct. If any culpability is detected, it will attract appropriate disciplinary action. Immediate corrective measures to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future will be taken.

“We also encourage NA personnel to report any grievances or concerns they may have regarding their feeding arrangements. We have established channels for feedback and will take prompt action to address any legitimate complaints.

“The NA remains resolute in the fight against insurgency and other security challenges. Consequently, we will ensure that our gallant soldiers are provided with the necessary support and care they require to carry out their duties effectively. We are committed to ensuring that our troops are well-fed, motivated, and equipped to defend our nation.”