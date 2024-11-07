Lagbaja Served Nigeria Creditably Well –Defence Minister

Share

The Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar, has described the late Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Lt.- Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja as a warrior who served the country creditably well.

Abubakar said this while responding to the death of the military chief after the postponement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Lagbaja’s honour at the Presidential Villa yesterday.

Responding to the impact of Lagbaja’s demise on the Ministry, Abubakar said: “It’s really very sad. It’s really tragic. So we use this opportunity to condole Mr. President over this huge loss. Indeed, his family and the entire Nigeria. It’s a great loss to our country.

He’s a gallant officer, very hardworking and has been in all the theatres of war and he has done commendably well for this country. It’s a very sad loss. Well, he was a gallant officer, very hardworking. He was indeed a warrior.

He has served in so many theatres and has done commendably well. It’s a very sad loss for the country.” Also commenting, the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawale, said: “We enjoyed working with him, because, as the Honourable Minister said, he’s a gallant officer, and it’s a great loss to this nation.

