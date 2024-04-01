Lagbaja Reaffirms Army Commitment To Defeat Insurgency, Banditry

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Taoreed Lagbaja has said that the Nigerian Army remains committed, determined, and focused on ensuring the total defeat of insurgents, marauding bandits, and all other forms of external and internal aggressions disturbing the peace of the country”.

Lt Gen. Lagbaja who disclosed this during an Easter luncheon with the troops of Operation Hadin Kai at the Mainalari cantonment, Maiduguri on Monday said “The Nigerian Army remains committed, determined, and focused on ensuring the total defeat of insurgents, marauding bandits, and all other forms of external and internal aggressions disturbing the peace of the country.”

“It gives me great pleasure to felicitate with officers, soldiers, and civilian staff of the Nigerian Army, as well as our family members, on the occasion of Easter Celebration 2024.

“This year’s Easter Celebration is unique in that it coincides with the Ramadan fast. Hence, it allows Christians and Muslims alike to reflect on God’s abundant grace on our nation, Nigeria and reminds us of the duties and sacrifices we must make towards God, humanity, and our beloved country.

“It also provides an opportunity to appreciate the love of God displayed through the sacrifices of our Lord Jesus Christ for the salvation of mankind. The Lenten period characterized by self-denial, abstinence, prayers, and almsgiving, which heralded the Easter Celebration, also reminds us of the sacrifices, sometimes supreme, that officers and men of the Nigerian Army make to ensure that our territorial integrity is preserved at all times.”.

General Lagbaja presented by the theatre Commander, Major General Shuabu Wahidi said, “In line with my Command Philosophy, ‘To transform the Nigerian Army into a Well-trained, Equipped and Highly Motivated Force Towards Achieving our Constitutional Responsibilities’.

“I have ensured the implementation of quality training and equipping toward combating the myriads of security threats confronting the nation. Accordingly, under my leadership, the Nigerian Army has continued to record tremendous successes in various operations at home and abroad. You all can attest to our achievements so far, especially in the ongoing Operation HADIN KAI in the North East and other internal security operations nationwide.”

“As we continue to push towards the final onslaught on the adversaries troubling our nation, I assure you that the welfare of officers and soldiers, including training and provision of the needed equipment, will always be prioritized to enable us to discharge our constitutional responsibilities effectively,” he added.

General Lagbaja said “Let me use this opportunity to acknowledge and thank you, my officers and soldiers, for your doggedness in tackling the numerous security challenges bedevilling us as a Nation. You have displayed much commitment, courage, resilience, and professionalism. For this, I say well done and charge you not to rest on your oars until we have eliminated all forms of threat to our country.

“While still grieving the recent unwarranted and gruesome murder of our colleagues in the Okuama Community of Delta State, which occurred on 14 March 2024, I urge you all to remain steadfast, diligent, and committed to the discharge of our constitutional responsibilities. ”

He sincerely appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his continuous support to the Nigerian Army and the confidence reposed in the Army at this period in the Nation’s history and reaffirmed the unalloyed loyalty of the military in the defence of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and our fatherland.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Acting General Officer Commanding (GoC), 7 Division, Brigadier General Abubakar Haruna said “Our profound appreciation goes to the Chief of Defence Staff and the Service Chiefs for their unwavering and indefatigable support to operations in JTF (North East) Operation HADIN KAI.

“The current security threats across the length and breadth of our dear nation have necessitated the need for cooperation with other services and security agencies.”

“During the conduct of its operations, JTF Operation HADIN KAI has received immense support and resources from sister security agencies to further enhance our operations. We wish to express our gratitude to the Nigerian Navy for their valiant contributions in the Lake Chad region and the Nigerian Air Force in providing Close Air Support and conducting Air Interdictions and Airlift capabilities in the theatre. We are equally appreciative of the professional contributions of other security agencies the Nigerian Police, Department of State Services, Nigerian Customs Service, Nigerian Civil Defence, and Correction Services among which are all tailored towards the attainment of the end state of Operation HADIN KAT. We remain grateful and appreciative for your presence on this occasion”.