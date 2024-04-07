Lagbaja Pledges More Support To Fight Insurgency

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja has commended the troops of 1 Brigade of the Nigerian Army for their resilience and sacrifice in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in North West Nigeria.

The Army Chief gave the commendation on Saturday, April 6, 2024, when he paid an operational visit to 1 Brigade Area of Responsibility, in Gusau, Zamfara State,

Speaking at the command where he was briefed by the Commander, Brig Gen Sani Ahmed on troops’ activities and successes in the conduct of Operation Desert Sanity II in Zamfara and the contiguous states Lagbaja pledged more support for the Brigade in the form of Combat enablers and other operational requirements to enhance their operational effectiveness in safeguarding their Area of Responsibility.

The COAS also seized the opportunity to pay a courtesy visit to the Emir of Gusau, HRH Alhaji (Dr) Ibrahim Bello Sarkin Katsina Gusau, where he expressed appreciation to the royal father and the good people of Gusau for their support to the troops and the Nigerian Army in general.

He assured that with continued support and cooperation of the people, terrorism and insurgency will be surmounted.