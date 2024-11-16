Lagbaja: PAP Boss Condoles With Tinubu, Ribadu, Ministers, Defence Chiefs

Share

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr Dennis Otuaro, has commiserated with President Bola Tinubu on the passing of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, who died in active service.

Otuaro also condoled with the Office of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, on the demise of the country’s 23rd Chief of Army Staff.

He also expressed his condolences to the Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar; Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa; and the Acting Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, over the loss.

He conveyed his commiserations in separate condolence messages to the president, ONSA, the minister and the two service chiefs on Friday.

The PAP boss, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Igoniko Oduma, described Lagbaja’s passing as “a tremendous loss to the Nigerian Army, the nation and the global community.”

Expressing sadness over the loss, Otuaro said that he had the privilege to witness the departed General’s unwavering commitment to the security and stability of the country.

“General Lagbaja’s selfless service and leadership played a significant role in shaping the Nigerian Army into the esteemed institution it is today.

“His legacy extends beyond his impressive military career. He was a dedicated patriot who worked tirelessly to promote peace and unity in Nigeria”, he said.

Otuaro noted that the former Chief of Army Staff was very supportive of the PAP, stressing that his contributions to the programme would always be remembered and cherished.

He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the late Lagbaja’s family, friends and colleagues and urged them to find solace in the knowledge that the late General’s remarkable life and service would never be forgotten.

