Lagbaja: Osun Declares 3 Days Mourning, Directs Flags To Fly Half Mast

Opens condolence registers

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has declared three days of mourning for the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of the federation, Lt General Taoreed Lagbaja who passed away on Tuesday, November 5.

The State government also directed that half-mast flags should be flown in the state during the same period.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Lagbaja died on Tuesday at the age of 56 after a period of illness.

The state governor of Osun, Lagbaja’s State of Origin, disclosed that Condolence Registers have also been opened at the government house and Governor’s office for the condolence messages of the people of Osun.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, and made available to journalists in Osogbo, Osun State capital, on Thursday.

According to the information Commissioner, the death of the late COAS is devastating, a collosal loss to humanity and the nation, and we can’t forget him.

“The government is sad at this irreparable loss of one of the Glory of Osun state, and we particularly condole with the Lagbaja family of Ilobu, the Olobu of Ilobu and everyone.

“The mourning period is to start today Thursday, November 7, 2024, and end on Saturday 9th, while the Condolence Register is for people to pen down their memories of him, for the immortality of the late COAS, who died at age 56.

“Once again, we pray God to repose the soul of late Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, General Taoreed Lagbaja, and grant him Aljanna Firdaus Ameen”.

