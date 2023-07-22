Lagbaja Commends Troops’ Gallantry In Neutralising ESNs/IPOB, Drug Syndicate

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, has applauded the combined troops of 63 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police and men of the Department of State Services (DSS) for neutralising two IPOB/ ESN fighters and arresting five others after a fierce encounter that took place at Fuji Junction General Area in Asaba, Delta state. Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who disclosed this in press releases made available to journalists, said that, “The encounter followed distress calls that the community was under attack by the terrorists, to which the combined troops swiftly responded.

“The terrorists succumbed to the over-whelming firepower of the troops, after two of their members fell in the fire fight that ensued, while the survivors fled to their hideout around Okpanam River. “The gallant troops in pursuit of the fleeing criminal elements, successfully trailed them to their enclave in a house around Okpanam River, where they were nabbed.”

The troops recovered one AK 47 Rifle, one Pump Action Semi-Automatic Rifle, 15 Live Cartridges, one AK 47 Rifle Magazine and a Baofeng Radio Receiver. In another development, the Troops of 192 Battalion, Nigerian Army, operating in 81 Division Area of Responsibility (AOR), intercepted a suspected international drug syndicate smuggling a truck load of sub- stance suspected to be Cannabis Sativa (Marijuana) en route Sango Otta in Ogun State.

The Army spokesperson said that, “The troops conducted stop and search operations along Ajilete Road in Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State, during which they intercepted and impounded the suspected truck without Registration number, loaded with 397 wraps of substance suspected to be marijuana.

“At the preliminary investigations that followed, it was revealed that the illicit sub- stance concealed in the truck were transported from Ghana through Benin Repub- lic via Igholo-Idiroko enroute Sango Otta.” Nwachukwu said that, “The suspects conveying the illegal drugs have been identified as Mr. Matthew Edegbe, a Benin Republic national and Mr. Joshua Dansu of Idiroko, who are currently assisting in ongoing investigations.’’