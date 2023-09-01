Lagbaja Assures Army Determination To End Kidnapping, IED Attacks On Civilians In N/East

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has assured the people of the Northeast and Borno State in particular that the military is doing everything possible to address the issues of Kidnapping and Improvised Explosion Devices (IEDs) on civilians on highways and other roads within the region.

General Lagbaja, who disclosed this when he paid an operational visit to the theatre of Operation Hadin Kai, Maiduguri on Friday said “We are going to address the challenges of kidnapping and IED attacks on civilians on the highways and other toads”

The COAS said “Since my assumption of office on June 25th 2023 I was here to felicitate with the troops on a joint Sallah celebration. I am back in the theatre this time around on an operational visit.

“I just had a briefed from the theatre Commander, on operational administrative and other issues in a bid to have first-hand information r from them”.

“The whole essence of coming this time around is to have an opportunity to go round and physically interact with the troops and hear first-hand information from them their challenges so that the Army headquarters will take appropriate action in addressing the challenges confronting these formations and units in a bid to bring stability to the people of Borno and the region in general “.

He said, “From here I am going around all the sector headquarters, I am going Damaturu, Monguno and the 7 Division headquarters to hear from them with a view to taking necessary actions in addressing the challenges “.

The COAs who arrived in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state on an operational tour to assess the security situation and reinvigorate ongoing Counter terrorism counter-insurgency operations being conducted by troops of Joint Task Force Operation HADIN KAI in the North East Theatre of Operations also had time to commissioned newly constructed corporal and belies waters at Maimakari cantonment.

The Army Chief arrived at the theatre Thursday night 31 August 2023 and was briefed by the Theatre Commander Maj Gen Golden Chibuisi on the current security situation of the North East, ongoing operational activities to clear terrorists from their enclaves in the Lake Chad region and the Mandara mountains as well as the challenges of the outfit.

General Lagbaja lauded the troops for the operational successes so far achieved. and observed that new trends have been noticed in the activities of the terrorists, adding that they are now reverting to abduction for ransom, pillaging for logistics and attacking civilians with Improvised Explosive Device ( IED). He assured that Combat enablers will be provided to support ongoing operations to further ensure more pronounced stability in the region.

We will continue to bring you updates as the COAS continues his operational tour of the North East Theatre of Operations.