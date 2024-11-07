Lagbaja: A Gallant Courageous Fighter Has Ended His Watch – Omoworare

Share

The former Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Babajide Omoworare, has described late Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja as a courageous fighter even against the power of death.

“His gallantry on the battlefield, command of the troops and service to Nigeria is a testament to his courage and gallantry as a number 1 soldier of Nigeria. ” Omoworare said

This is contained in a statement issued from Ile-Ife, Osun State consoling with the President of the Federal Republic Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, immediate family of the departed General, the Ilobu community, the Nigerian Army, the good people of Osun State and Federal Republic of Nigeria on the demise of General Lagbaja by Senator Omoworare.

“My heart and prayers are with the family of the departed, the traditional institution and my good people of Ilobu, Nigerian Army, the people and Government of Osun State, and the Federal Republic Nigeria”, the Ife born Senator said.

Omoworare went further to say that, “It is my prayer that God will rest the soul of General Lagbaja, grant the family, friends, colleagues and everyone fortitude for this trying time and give the nation capable replacement to continue his gallant duties.”

“He will be solely missed by all,” Babajide Omoworare said.

Share

Please follow and like us: