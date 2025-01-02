Lagarde: ECB Eyes 2% Inflation Target This Year

Share

The European Central Bank’s (ECB) two per cent inflation target is in sight, Bloomberg reported the bank’s President, Christine Lagarde, as saying on Wednesday.

“We have made significant progress in 2024 in bringing down inflation and hopefully 2025 is the year when we are on target as expected and as planned in our strategy,” she said in a video posted on X on Wednesday.

“Of course we will continue our efforts to ensure that inflation stabilizes sustainably at that two per cent medium-term target,” she added.

Euro-area consumerprice growth decelerated over the course of last year and went below the ECB’s target in September, though it has ticked up again in recent months and Lagarde has warned that it will fluctuate around its current level in the near term.

Still, that slowdown allowed policymakers to cut interest rates in four quarter-point moves and economists predict another four reductions through June.

Describing the ECB’s 2025 schedule as a “big heavy agenda,” Lagarde also highlighted the review of the central bank’s monetary policy strategy, the digital euro and the redesign of euro-area banknotes, though the latter project isn’t set to be completed this year.

