Lafup shines as Sergeant Amusa debuts at Crucible Theatre

Segun Lafup Ogundipe has continued to make his mark in the world of theatre, bringing his deep understanding of Wole Soyinka’s works to audiences across continents. Having performed in all of Soyinka’s plays from Nigeria to Ghana and now the UK, Lafup is no stranger to the playwright’s complex narratives.

In a captivating co-production by Utopia Theatre and Sheffield Theatres, the Nigerian actor and theatre maker delivered a compelling performance as Sergeant Amusa, a British colonial police officer caught in a cultural and ideological struggle. His portrayal was met with enthusiastic applause each time he left the stage, a testament to his commanding presence and nuanced interpretation of the role.

Lafup’s Amusa navigated the delicate balance between his duty to colonial authority and his deep-seated respect for Yoruba traditions. As a converted Muslim, the character’s internal conflict was palpable, and Lafup’s portrayal brought rare depth and authenticity to this struggle. His powerful delivery of the play’s opening song transported the audience to Oyo Ile, immersing them in the world of the story and leaving a lasting impact.

This performance further cements Lafup’s reputation as a versatile and dynamic artist, proving once again his ability to bring complex characters to life with skill and sensitivity.

