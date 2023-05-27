New Telegraph

May 27, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Saturday Magazine
  3. Lafup Loud Reignites…

Lafup Loud Reignites Laughter In Lagos

After going on an end-of-year hiatus in December 2022, Lafup Loud, Lagos’ longest-running comedy club, has returned with a hugely anticipated punch. Hosted by comedian and event compere, Lafup, Lafup Loud has been entertaining audience with jokes, banters and good vibes for about four years, but had to go on a prolonged end-of-year break to rejig.

Finally, the comedy club re- turned bigger and better. Lafup Loud features stellar c o m e d i a n s including Phronesis, KCee and Tomiwa Sage, who delight guests weekly with their rave performances at the comedy club. It also features occasional appearances by famous guest comedians.

Superstars such as Ali Baba, Omo Baba, Kenny Blaq, and Remote have previously appeared at Lafup Loud, thrilling guests and giving them experiences to relish for a long time. Music stars such as 9ice and Spyro have also contributed to the electric atmosphere regular attendees at the comedy club are accustomed to.

Read Previous

Fresh Breath For Reproduction Rights As REPRONIG Launches National Awareness Campaign
Read Next

Unwto Heads Rethink Of Tourism Communication

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023