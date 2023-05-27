Lafup Loud Reignites Laughter In Lagos

After going on an end-of-year hiatus in December 2022, Lafup Loud, Lagos’ longest-running comedy club, has returned with a hugely anticipated punch. Hosted by comedian and event compere, Lafup, Lafup Loud has been entertaining audience with jokes, banters and good vibes for about four years, but had to go on a prolonged end-of-year break to rejig.

Finally, the comedy club re- turned bigger and better. Lafup Loud features stellar c o m e d i a n s including Phronesis, KCee and Tomiwa Sage, who delight guests weekly with their rave performances at the comedy club. It also features occasional appearances by famous guest comedians.

Superstars such as Ali Baba, Omo Baba, Kenny Blaq, and Remote have previously appeared at Lafup Loud, thrilling guests and giving them experiences to relish for a long time. Music stars such as 9ice and Spyro have also contributed to the electric atmosphere regular attendees at the comedy club are accustomed to.