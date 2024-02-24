Lafup Brings Lagos Lovers to the Theatre All Weekends This Month

Award winning Standup Comedian, Actor and theatre producer Segun Lafup Ogundipe, has one again produced for theatre lovers another theatrical experience at Lagos popular theatre spot Terra Kulture, Victoria Island Lagos. The play titled Sometimes in May is written by Debola Ogunsina and directed by Austine Onuoha. The play Sometimes in May showing all weekend at Terra Kulture, is a romantic comedy that will have you laughing, crying, and cheering from the edge of your seat.

Based on the story of a struggling photographer who finds himself in a hilarious make-or-break wedding arrangement with his overzealous fiancée. All of this takes place in a beautiful open air garden theatre experience that will leave you breathless. According to Lafup; “Ah, February, the month of love! A love-themed comedy theatre play is absolutely perfect for this time of year. You see, comedy has this magical ability to bring people together and make them laugh.

And what better way to celebrate love than through laughter? A love-themed comedy play can explore the ups and downs of relationships, the quirks and idiosyncrasies of being in love, and the universal experiences we all share. It’s a chance to delve into the funny side of romance, to poke fun at the misunderstandings and mishaps that often occur. This type of play allows us to connect with the characters and their hilarious escapades, reminding us that love is a journey filled with laughter, joy, and sometimes a little bit of chaos.”

While discussing what inform this project, Lafup explained that this collaboration like many before it, informed his constant drive to explore our historical, contemporary, and stylistic contexts, we can truly deepen our understanding of the arts and connect with audiences and fellow theatre practitioners in our community.