December 10, 2025
Lafia LG: Police Take Over Secretariat, Arrest Protesters

The Nasarawa State Police Command has taken over the Lafia Local Government secretariat following a crisis that rocked the council over the suspension of the Local Government Council Speaker by the state House of Assembly on Tuesday.

The police also arrested some protesters who took to the streets of Lafia in protest against the suspension of the local government council chairman, Mohammed Haliru-Arabo.

Recalled that the crisis rocking the legislative Arm of the Lafia local government Area depen overnight when the Legislative Arm of the Local Government suspended the deputy Chairman, Uba Arikua and Acting Chairman of the council, for three months over allegations of lying on Oath and abuse of office in difiance to the directives by the state house of Assembly to oversee the affaris of the local government council after the house suspended the chairman.

But, in a dramatic turn, the legislative arm reconvened and suspended the Acting Chairman for allegedly lying on oath and abuse of office, and directed the Deputy Speaker, who doubled as the Acting Speaker, to oversee the affairs of the council.

New Telegraph reports that the deputy speaker convened an emergency meeting of the counsellors during which he declared himself as the acting Chairman of the local government amid a crisis.

When the Correspondent visited the Lafia local government secretariat at about 8 am, the police had already sealed the manned every entrance leading in and out of the secretariat to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

New Telegraph reports that some of the protesters were also arrested by the police.

It was gathered that both administrative and legislative activities at the Lafia local government Area were paralysed amid depending crisis rocking the council.

