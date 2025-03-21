Laffmattazz Tour 2025: Gbenga Adeyinka D1st Signs Marketing, Promotions Deal With Funz

Share

As the Grand Comedian of the Federal Republic (GCFR), Gbenga Adeyinka D1st prepares for this year’s Laffmattazz Tour, starting from Jogor Centre, Ibadan on Easter Sunday, April 20, he has signed a partnership deal with FunZweb.com, an international digital marketing and promotions company.

Adeyinka said this year’s tour is coming with a lot of initiatives that will make it different from past editions, noting that the 2025 tour of Laffmattazz with Gbenga Adeyinka & Friends will be global with the addition of countries like the UK, US and Canada, after touring the cities in Nigeria.

“We thought it was important to explore international best practices and luckily, we got in contact with this amazing company called FunZweb.com. It’s a very innovative site and one of the things they do is ticket sales and promotion, and that is where we are partnering with them.

Going forward, they will be the only ones selling our tickets online,” he said. “The caliber of people behind the brand (FunZ) is one of the things that fascinated me.

The passion and zeal with which they work really got me. I have also gone to their site FunZweb. com, it’s very innovative and amazing. Since the world is going online, that is the place to be.

They also have very lofty ideas. Like I said, they will be the only ones selling our tickets online, and the incentive they’re giving us is very rewarding.

“The man behind FunZ is someone with international experience. He has done this with other platforms across the world before deciding that it was time for him to bring his wealth of experience back home to Nigeria. For me to have committed to them, I see a company with eyes on the future and I think they should be one of the top two in Nigeria in no time,” Adeyinka concluded.

A senior marketing consultant with FunZ, Miss Priscilia Amadi, said “not only do we encourage the use of our innovative platforms and have the data of your event participants, we also do digital marketing to ensure that you sell-out your tickets by pushing it out to our community.

We have a community of people who are already registered on FunZ. Buying tickets on our site is the easiest. As the consultant in charge of customer experience, I can boldly tell you that our infrastructures and policies are futuristic.

We are very high on customer experience, and the flow of our system is so smooth that you can’t have any hiccup. We also have a very attentive team that can assist you 24/7.”

Another executive of the firm, Dr Moses Nwanze, boasted that “I will summarily say that FunZ is designed to surpass expectations. Everything we offer is far better than what others are doing. We made it so for the client’s efficiency, profitability, loyalty, and retention.”

For the Laffmattazz show on Easter Sunday at Jogor Centre, physical VIP and Table tickets can be purchased at: FoodCo Supermarket, Essence Salon, Ultima Restaurant, Ace Mall Ibadan, Hairsense and Grandex Superstores. You can also scan the QR code on the VIP or Table tickets to purchase the Regular version via FunZweb.com.

