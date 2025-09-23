Lafarge, Sacvin, Others To Showcase Products At Ecobank’s Expo

Leading global and local brands in the building, design, and construction industries have finalized preparations for the Ecobank Build and Design Expo, a premier exhibition set to spotlight innovation and excellence in the sector.

According to a press release, the five-day event, with the theme, “How We Build, How We Live,” will run from September 24 to 28, 2025 at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), Victoria Island, Lagos. The statement said: “More than 60 exhibitors will showcase cutting-edge building materials, engineering solutions, household appliances, and interior design innovations.

Among the headline participants are: Lafarge, a global leader in cement and concrete solutions; Sacvin, renowned for industrial and consumer packaging and Maison Valor, a premium provider of luxury home essentials.

“Other notable brands include: MIXTA (urban real estate solutions), AFP Julius Berger (furniture production arm of Julius Berger Nigeria), Plascon Paint (durable coatings), CTW (business and trade facilitation), Floor Nigeria (durable flooring solutions), and Goggins (precision-driven engineering solutions).”

Speaking ahead of the event, Omoboye Odu, Head of SMEs at Ecobank Nigeria, expressed excitement about the caliber of exhibitors. She said: “The success of last year’s maiden edition has inspired us to deliver an even bigger and better experience this year.

Participants will discover world-class innovations whilea forging meaningful partnerships that can elevate their projects and businesses. Whether sourcing materials, seeking design inspiration, or exploring collaborations, the Design & Build Expo provides the perfect platform to connect directly with trusted brands driving excellence across the sector.”

She further emphasized Ecobank’s commitment to a seamless and rewarding experience for all attendees, stating: “There is something for everyone at the fair. Beyond product showcases, this event contributes to building a sustainable future for Nigeria’s design and construction industries.”