New Telegraph

December 1, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 1, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. Lafarge Replaces CFO

Lafarge Replaces CFO

Lafarge Africa Plc has appointed Mr Ke Zhigang as chief financial officer to replace, Mr Puneet Sharma. The company’s Secretary, Adewunmi Alode said in a statement that Sharma did not give any reason for the resignation.

However, it was noted that his replacement was approved by the board of Lafarge Africa and he was wished “success in his future endeavours.” Zhigang began his career at Huaxin Cement Company Limited in 2003 and has served in various capacities

He was appointed as the overseas regional finance director at Huaxin Cement Company Limited in 2018. Zhigang obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Huazhong University of Science and Technology and a Bachelor’s degree in accounting from Huazhong Agricultural University.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel
Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Arsenal Storm Ahead, Which Rival Is Ready To Halt Their Charge?
Read Next

11 Abducted In Kano Community