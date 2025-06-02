Lafarge Marks Children’s Day With Book Reading, Learning

Share

Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading innovative and sustainable building solutions company and producers of a range of cement brands, commemorated the 2025 Children’s Day celebration across its host communities in Nigeria under the theme ‘Children: Our Future and Our Responsibility.’

The celebration, which was held simultaneously across key states, featured a series of interactive and educational activities including book reading sessions, spelling bee competitions, games, and cultural performances.

The events brought together students and pupils from various schools, along with teachers, government representatives, and education advocates.

It served as a platform to spotlight the role of education, reading, and storytelling in shaping the future of Nigeria’s children.

Speaking at the event in Mfamosing, Commissioner for Women Affairs, Cross River State, Edema Irom, commended Lafarge Africa for its continued commitment to child-focused interventions in Cross River State. “Children are not just the leaders of tomorrow, they are the future of today.

