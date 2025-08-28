Lafarge Introduces Product Into Nigerian Market

Lafarge Africa Plc has announced the launch of a new product into the Nigerian market, EcoCrete, a first lowcarbon ready-mix concrete. EcoCrete delivers a minimum of 20 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions compared to conventional CEM I concrete, while maintaining the same high performance and reliability.

Lafarge’s Abuja Ready-Mix (RMX) plant has been fully converted to 100 per cent EcoCrete production, marking the first phase of this groundbreaking rollout. The Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Lafarge Africa Plc, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi said that the introduction of EcoCrete expands the company’s portfolio of sustainable solutions, reinforcing its commitment to decarbonizing Nigeria’s construction sector.

Alade-Akinyemi also stated that the launch of the new product demonstrates the company’s commitment to offering innovative solutions that empower customers to build better with less. “The introduction of EcoCrete is another bold step in our mission to enable builders and our customers make smart choices and support Nigeria’s transition to a greener economy.

Just like our ECOPlanet cement, EcoCrete represents a game-changing innovation that combines performance with reduced carbon footprint,” he said. Speaking on the benefits of the product, Head of Aggregates and Readymix, Lafarge Africa Plc, Derek Williamson, explained that EcoCrete offers superior performance across a wide range of applications including housing, commercial buildings, roads and bridges.

Williamson stated that the introduction of the new product would certainly pave way for contractors, engineers, and architects to meet their sustainability goals without compromising on strength, durability, or workability. “EcoCrete provides superior performance while significantly reducing carbon emissions in the environment.

It is versatile and reliable for a wide range of applications from residential housing to commercial and infrastructure projects. “With EcoCrete, builders and developers can now make environmentally conscious choices without compromising on strength, durability, or workability,” he added.

Also commenting, the Head of Innovation and New Product Development, Lafarge Africa Plc, Emmanuel Ilaboya, described the product as the preferred solution to tackling the challenges posed by climate change in the country.