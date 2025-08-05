Lafarge Donates Modern Libraries To Cross River Host Communities

At least, two secondary schools in Mfamosing, the host community of Lafarge Africa in Cross River State, have taken delivery of two newly well-equipped libraries donated to the schools by the building solution company.

The library projects, which were officially inaugurated by Lafarge Africa, a leading innovative and sustainable building solutions company and manufacturer of a range of cement brands, were handed over simultaneously to Obutong Comprehensive High School in Obutong community, and Government Secondary School, Akwa Ikot Effanga.

In his remarks, Mr Abiodun Akingbade, who represented the Plant Manager, Mfamosing Plant, Milad Hanna, reiterated the company’s commitment to educational advancement, youth development, and infrastructure improvement within its host communities.

He, however, emphasised that the project aligns with the Cross River State government’s ongoing effort to strengthen educational infrastructure in the local communities. “These library projects reflect our commitment to listening and responding to what really matters to our host communities. We embarked on these projects to provide access to tools that empower children located within these communities,” Hanna said.

The Director of Policy and Higher Education, Cross River State, Dr Moses Agboreyo, who also represented the state Commissioner for Education, Dr Stephen Odey, commended Lafarge Africa for its continued interventions in the education sector, which according to him, has gone a long way in helping in a great deal to complement the government’s efforts in quality education delivery.

Consequently, Agboreyo urged traditional institutions and other relevant authorities to ensure proper security and maintenance of the facilities in order to guarantee long-term benefit for students.

Also, speaking at the event at Obutong, Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Lafarge Africa Plc, Mr Inyang Bassey explained that the initiative was part of the company’s broader corporate social responsibility efforts that focused on creating shared value and sustainable futures.

“We believe that knowledge is a cornerstone for building thriving communities. Through this project, Lafarge Africa is not only contributing to academic excellence, but also reinforcing the value of community partnership. Indeed, every investment in education today is a step towards a more sustainable tomorrow,” Bassey noted.