Lafarge Africa Unveils Expansion Plans For Ashaka, Sagamu Cement Plants

Lafarge Africa Plc has announced plans to expand its Ashakacem plant in Gombe State and its Sagamu cement plant in Ogun State, in a move aimed at boosting production capacity and supporting Nigeria’s infrastructure development.

In a notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public dated February 4, 2026, the company said the expansion, when completed, will raise the combined installed capacities of the two plants significantly.

Ashakacem’s annual cement capacity is expected to increase to 2 million metric tonnes, while the Sagamu plant’s capacity will rise to 3.5 million metric tonnes per annum.

The company noted that the planned investments align with its long-term strategic objectives of improving product availability, strengthening its market position, and delivering sustainable value to shareholders. Lafarge Africa also said the expansion reflects its commitment to supporting Nigeria’s growing infrastructure needs, particularly in the housing, transportation and industrial sectors.

Although the company did not disclose the cost or timeline of the projects, industry analysts believe the additional capacity could help ease supply constraints in key markets while positioning Lafarge Africa to benefit from increased demand linked to public and private sector construction activities. The announcement was signed by Adewunmi Lode, Legal Director and Company Secretary, by order of the board.