Lafarge Africa Shares Surge Over 31%

Shares of Lafarge Africa have surged by over 31 per cent month-to-date as of the market opening on November 19, 2024, driving its year-to-date performance to over 60 per cent.

The rally comes after Lafarge Africa’s release of its third-quarter 2024 financial statement, which reported a 101 per cent increase in net sales, growing from N91 billion in Q3’23 to N183 billion in Q3’24.

Lafarge Africa also reported a pre-tax profit of N47 billion, a significant 717 per cent year-over-year increase from the N5 billion recorded in the same period last year, bringing its 9-month pre-tax profit to N94 billion.

Nairametrics reports that since the results were unveiled on October 29, 2024, bullish price action has driven the stock up by over 31 per cent, pushing it past the N50 mark during early trading on November 19, 2024.

Lafarge Africa started the year at N31.50, riding the moderate bullish momentum from the previous year. By the end of January, it had climbed to N36 after briefly spiking to N51 before it closed lower.

In February, the bullish momentum waned as the stock dipped to close in the red at N31.95, with a market volume of 75 million shares traded. March saw a revival of bullish activity, though it was short-lived, as April ended with another red close.

From May onward, Lafarge Africa experienced a slow but steady upward consolidation, with consistent bullish price action that, despite its gradual pace, allowed the stock to close above N38 by the end of October.

However, following the release of the company’s financial results on October 29, 2024, investor sentiment surged dramatically, propelling the stock to new heights as it gained over 31% and closed above N40 during the week starting November 10.

As of the early hours of trading on November 19, the stock has soared an additional 20 per cent week-to-date, with a market volume of 18 million shares, driving its yearto-date performance up by over 60 per cent.

Lafarge Africa’s recent activities and performance offer some context to the rising bullish sentiment around its stock.

