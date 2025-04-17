Lafarge Africa Rewards Top Customers, Transporters At Awards Night

Share

Lafarge Africa Plc hosted its 2024 Customer & Transporter Awards in honour of outstanding achievements of its esteemed trade partners and customers.

Speaking at the event in Lagos recently, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Lafarge Africa Plc, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, explained that the theme of the year, “Growing Beyond Limits,” demonstrated Lafarge Africa’s commitment to pushing boundaries, driving innovation, and reinforcing partnerships that contribute to the company’s success.

The event brought together industry leaders, trade partners, and stakeholders to celebrate a year of remarkable excellence and to strengthen collaborations for future growth and success.

Alade-Akinyemi expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of the company’s partners: “The Customers and Transporters Awards is a grand occasion to celebrate excellence and innovation. It is our unique way of honouring you as worthy partners of Lafarge Africa.”

He further emphasised: “We are proud of your integrity and trust in the face of fierce competition, economic realities, and unforeseen circumstances.”

