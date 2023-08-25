Lafarge Africa Restates Commitment To Job Creation

Lafarge Africa Plc, has reitsrated its commitment to gender equality and job creation with its Graduate Trainee Programme. The company announced the graduation of its 2022/23 set of Graduate Trainees, after a successful 18-month intensive training programme.

The Lafarge Africa Graduate Trainee Programme is designed to attract and nurture young, talented individuals who possess the qualifications and attributes to become exceptional leaders in their respective fields. In particular, the 2022 stream focused on Industrial talent, and hence sought to attract primarily Engineering students.

The training programme aims to bolster the company’s talent pipeline in crucial areas of the business while simultaneously promoting gender diversity and inclusion in line with the company’s diversity & inclusion guidelines.

After a selection process which involved reviewing over 5,000 applications, 15 outstanding candidates were identified with backgrounds in various Engineering disciplines including Mechanical, Electrical, Mining, among others.

Sixty per cent of the successful applicants are female which is in line with Lafarge Africa’s commitment to gender diversity and Inclusion. Speaking during the graduation ceremony, the Organisation & Human Resources Director, Lafarge Africa, Mr. Gbemiga Owolabi, stated: “Our mission was to provide the organisation with well-rounded individuals who are technically sound, having spent a sufficient amount of time training them, and of course also prepare them for leadership positions in the future.

Today’s event also shows Lafarge Africa’s commitment to gender equality and job creation.” Similarly, Industrial Director, Lafarge Africa, Johannes Diedericks, said: “You stand at the doorstep of your own careers.

I have had the opportunity to review your progress during this period and what I see is young high potential individuals that can make the change. Make yourself successful in the positions you have been nominated in because that will pave your way to the next big position.”

The head of Talent and Organisational Development, Ugochi Bede- Nwokoye, added: “We are proud of the professionals they have become and the value they already bring to the business. We are very excited about the future and look forward to their continued growth and success in the organisation.”