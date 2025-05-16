Lafarge Africa Plc Bags ISO Certification

Share

Lafarge Africa, manufacturer of a range of cement brands, has been awarded two certifications by the International Organisation for Standardisation for its ReadyMix solutions.

The two certifications, which are Integrated Management System (IMS) ISO 9001:2015, and IMS ISO 14001:2015, were approved and issued recently by the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) following the submission of applications in October 2022, and a subsequent audit conducted between March 2023 and September 2023 on Lafarge ReadyMix Operations.

Head of Aggregates and Concrete of the firm, Derek Williamson, said the certifications underscore the company’s adherence to global standards and commitment to quality and environmental sustainability values in all of its ReadyMix operations and processes.

Williamson, however, described the certifications as pivotal achievements for the company, as it further strengthens its position as a responsible corporate organisation with clear demonstration of customer satisfaction, as well as confirmation of a healthy and safe work environment for employees and contractors.

