Lafarge Africa Marks 2023 Community Day

Lafarge Africa Plc has launched a series of impactful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects across its operational hubs in Ashaka, Gombe State, Mfamosing, Cross River State, and Ewekoro, Ogun State as part of move to mak its 2023 Community Day. This annual tradition underscores Lafarge Africa’s unwavering commitment to sustainable business practices and corporate citizenship in Nigeria.

Amidst cheers and applause, Lafarge Africa revealed a diverse array of CSR projects, each meticulously designed to address specific needs within the host communities. The Community Day event drew the presence of esteemed government officials, community leaders, and members of the host communities, all eager to witness the positive transformations brought about by Lafarge Africa’s CSR initiatives.

They commended the company for its commitment to the progress and development of their communities, expressing their support and commitment. Speaking at the Mfamosing celebration, the deputy governor of Cross Rivers State, Peter Odey, represented by the head of Personal Staff, Office of the deputy governor, Mr. Chris Ojekpong, commended Lafarge Africa for its unwavering dedication to community development over the past 16 years. “Over the years, Lafarge, an outstanding beacon of commitment to sustainable and impactful community development has consistently demonstrated its dedication to making a positive impact beyond its realms of influence and profit making.

On behalf of the government of Cross Rivers State I want to reiterate our dedication to providing an enabling environment for businesses to thrive,” he said. At the Ewekoro event, Prince Bola Awesu, an indigene and community leader in Ewekoro also expressed gratitude for the transformative projects, emphasising the lasting positive effects on the lives of their constituents, saying, “Lafarge Africa has consistently supported our host communities, meeting our needs over the past 12 years to 15 years.

“In healthcare, they provide facilities and initiatives that have benefited our people, and despite challenging climates, they continue to assist local farmers with essential farm implements. Additionally, the company contributes to education through bursaries and scholarships, which has enabled the less privileged students to complete their studies.” The managing director/ CEO, Lafarge Africa, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi reaffirmed the company’s dedication to fostering sustainable growth in Nigeria, saying, “at Lafarge Africa, community engagement is not just an obligation; it is a deeply ingrained as one of our values in sustainability.”

Alade-Akinyemi appreciated various state governments, traditional rulers, and the Community Relations Committee for creating an enabling environment for the company’s business.