Lafarge Africa Honours Trade Partners At 2025 Customer, Transporter Awards

Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading innovative and sustainable building solutions company and manufacturer of premium cement brands, has celebrated its outstanding trade partners at the 2025 Customer & Transporter Awards in Lagos recently.

The ceremony brought together customers, transporters, and key stakeholders, including the Commissioner for Housing Lagos State, Hon Moruf, Akinderu Fatai, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Cross Rivers State, members of the Board of Lafarge Africa Plc – Mrs. Adenike Ogunlesi, Mrs. Olusola Oworu and Mrs. Elenda Osima-Dokubo, and management and staff of the company; to honour exceptional performance and reinforce the strong partnerships that continue to drive the company’s growth across Nigeria.

The annual awards ceremony, regarded as the apex of Lafarge Africa’s commercial success, recognizes the invaluable contributions of customers and transporters who ensure the company’s products reach every part of the country.

The 2025 edition celebrated partners whose dedication, integrity, and resilience have strengthened the company’s market leadership despite evolving economic realities.