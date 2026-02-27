Lafarge Africa Hits N1trn Revenue, Proposes N6 Dividens For F’Y25

Lafarge Africa Plc has reported a record-breaking performance for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, crossing the N1 trillion revenue mark and posting triple-digit growth in profit before tax.

The cement manufacturer recorded revenue of N1.066 trillion in 2025, representing a 53 per cent increase from N696.8 billion in 2024. Profit before tax surged by 170 per cent to N411.3 billion, compared with N152.3 billion in the previous year.

Profit after tax rose by 173 per cent to N273.1 billion from N100.1 billion in 2024, while operating profit more than doubled to N392.1 billion, up 103 per cent from N193.0 billion. Operating margin improved to 37 per cent from 28 per cent in the prior year, reflecting stronger cost efficiency and improved plant stability.

Earnings per share increased to 16.96 kobo from 6.22 kobo recorded in 2024. In the fourth quarter, revenue grew by 32 per cent to N285.8 billion, while profit before tax rose by 68 per cent to N98.0 billion.

Commenting on the results, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, described the performance as a landmark achievement, noting that the company’s disciplined execution and focus on value creation drove the strong top-line growth and margin expansion.

According to him, the 53 per cent year-on-year growth in net sales marked a historic turning point for the company, while the surge in profitability reflected operational efficiency and commitment to shareholder value.