Lafarge Africa Hits N1trn Revenue, Proposes N6 Dividend For FY 2025

Lafarge Africa Plc has reported a record-breaking performance for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, crossing the N1 trillion revenue mark and posting triple-digit growth in profit before tax.

The cement manufacturer recorded revenue of N1.066 trillion in 2025, representing a 53 per cent increase from N696.8 billion in 2024. Profit before tax surged by 170 per cent to N411.3 billion, compared with N152.3 billion in the previous year.

Profit after tax rose by 173 per cent to N273.1 billion from N100.1 billion in 2024, while operating profit more than doubled to N392.1 billion, up 103 per cent from N193.0 billion.

Operating margin improved to 37 per cent from 28 per cent in the prior year, reflecting stronger cost efficiency and improved plant stability.

Earnings per share increased to 16.96 kobo from 6.22 kobo recorded in 2024.

In the fourth quarter, revenue grew by 32 per cent to N285.8 billion, while profit before tax rose by 68 per cent to N98.0 billion.

Commenting on the results, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, described the performance as a landmark achievement, noting that the company’s disciplined execution and focus on value creation drove the strong top-line growth and margin expansion.

According to him, the 53 per cent year-on-year growth in net sales marked a historic turning point for the company, while the surge in profitability reflected operational efficiency and commitment to shareholder value.

The board has proposed a final dividend of 600 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share for the 2025 financial year, subject to shareholders’ approval at the annual general meeting scheduled for April 30, 2026.

The register of members will be closed from April 6 to April 10, 2026, while payment is slated for April 30, 2026, to shareholders whose names appear in the register as of April 3, 2026.

A review of the company’s financial position showed total assets rising to N1.21 trillion as at December 31, 2025, from N990.5 billion in 2024. Total equity stood at N694.0 billion, up from N504.6 billion in the prior year, supported by strong retained earnings growth.

Net cash generated from operating activities increased to N292.6 billion in 2025, compared with N214.1 billion in 2024, while cash and cash equivalents at year-end rose to N385.0 billion from N235.2 billion.

During the year, Lafarge Africa launched ECOCrete, described as Nigeria’s first low-carbon ready-mix concrete, designed to reduce carbon emissions by a minimum of 20 per cent while maintaining product strength and performance.

The company also commissioned a new ready-mix facility, the Freedom Plant, in Lekki, Lagos, featuring automated batching and remote operation capabilities.

In addition, the company commenced expansion plans for its Ashaka plant in Gombe State and Sagamu plant in Ogun State. Upon completion, the plants’ capacities are expected to increase to two million tonnes and 3.5 million tonnes per annum respectively, raising total installed capacity to 14 million tonnes per annum.

Looking ahead, the company said it expects Nigeria’s infrastructure and construction sector to sustain the positive momentum recorded in 2025, supported by moderating macroeconomic headwinds and signs of consumer demand recovery.

Lafarge Africa said it would continue to focus on volume growth opportunities, prudent cost optimisation, and sustainability-driven initiatives to enhance long-term shareholder value.