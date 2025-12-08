Lafarge Africa Gives Ogun School Facelift, Pledges Community Devt

Christian Pelamourges Memorial Baptist Day Nursery and Primary School, Agbesi, Ewekoro in Ogun State, has been given a facelift. The school was renovated by Lafarge Africa Plc, a member of the Huaxin Group, a leading Nigerian building solutions company.

The gesture is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, which reaffirmed its commitment to quality education and community development through the remodeling and upgrading of the school located in Lafarge’s host community in Ogun State.

Reinforcing its commitment to community development, Lafarge Africa said the comprehensive renovation encompassed the refurbishment of five blocks of classrooms, extension of the Head Teacher’s office, and the construction of new dining and toilet facilities. “It also included significant structural improvement such as new roofing, electrical and plumbing works, plastering, tiling, and painting across the classroom blocks.