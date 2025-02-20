Lafarge Africa Champions Knowledge Sharing With Geoscience, Mining Engineers Training

Share

Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading innovative and sustain – able cement producer and building solutions provider, has successfully concluded a capacity building training for Geoscientist & Mining Engineers at its training center in Ewekoro Ogun State.

The three-day programme, held in collabora – tion with the Ogun State Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, provided participants with in-depth knowledge, technical exposure, and hands-on learning.

The training brought together 25 participants from various sectors and featured expert-led sessions on mining best practices, safety protocols, raw materials management, community engagement, and sustainability initiatives.

Participants were also taken on a tour of the Lafarge Ewekoro Quarry, gaining first-hand experience of mining operations and environmental conservation practices.

In his opening speech, Engr. Philip Anaobi, Plant Manager, welcomed participants and emphasised Lafarge Africa’s dedication to operational excellence and capacity development in Nigeria’s mining sector.

He reiterated the company’s vision of equipping industry professionals with the necessary skills to drive sustainable growth.

One of the guest trainers, Prof. Jimoh Ajadi of the Department of Geology, Kwara State University, Malete Nigeria, who facilitated a session on Mining Global Best Practices, provided insights into internationally recognised standards in mining operations, including safety regulations, environmental sustainability, and technological advancements in the sector.

He highlighted the importance of continuous learning and adaptation in the evolving landscape of mining. In his lecture on Lafarge’s Commitment to Sustainability, Gabriel Pollyn, Head of Sustainability and Sponosorships, highlighted the company’s focus on climate and energy, circular economy, nature conservation, and people-centric initiatives.

He emphasised the importance of sustainable resource extraction and Lafarge’s pioneering efforts in developing eco-friendly cement solutions, waste recycling, and carbon footprint reduction.

Speaking on community engagement and stakeholder relations, the Community Relations Manager, Engr. Oluyomi Owolabi, detailed the company’s Community Relations Committee (CRC) model, which fosters inclusive partnerships with 14 host communities.

He noted that Lafarge’s investment in education, healthcare, and infrastructure has strengthened its long-term relationship with local stakeholders.

While appreciating Lafarge Africa Plc and the Ogun State Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, one of the participants, Emmanuel Okechukwu, said the training was full of hands-on learning experience and was grateful for the opportunity to partake in the training.

