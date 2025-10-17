Lafarge Africa Backs Women’s Empowerment, Inclusion In Construction Industry

Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading innovative and sustainable building solutions company, has reaffirmed its commitment to women’s empowerment and inclusion in the construction industry with the commencement of its 2025 Female Tilers and Block Laying Training.

The initiative, themed: “Build- Her by Lafarge,” is designed to equip women from low-income communities in Lagos, Ogun, and Cross River states with technical, entrepreneurial, and financial skills that will enable them to build sustainable livelihoods and thrive in traditionally male-dominated professions.

The 2025 edition is being implemented in partnership with the state government agencies. The training will be delivered to 100 women across the country with support from the Lagos Ministry of Youth and Social Development, led by the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, and the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund in Lagos state, led by Feyisayo Alayande, Executive Secretary, LSETF.

In Ogun State, the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, headed by the Honourable Commissioner of Women Affairs & Social Development – Mrs. Adijat Motunrayo Adeleye-Oladapo, supports the initiative.

In Cross River State, the programme is delivered in partnership with the Cross River state Ministry of Women Affairs, led by the Honourable Commissioner for Women Affairs – Mrs. Edema Irom.

The programme, designed for women from low-income communities across the country, offers an intensive eight-week training that combines practical and entrepreneurial skills. Participants will gain hands-on experience in tiling and block-laying using Lafarge Africa’s Supafix and SupaSet products, respectively.