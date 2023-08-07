Lafarge Africa appoints director

Lafarge Africa Plc has appointed Mrs Claudia Albertini as a non-executive director. Also, it notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public in a statement by its Company Secretary, Adewunmi Alode, that Ms. Sonal Shrivastava had resigned as non-executive director.

She is currently the chief financial officer at Holcim Group, overseeing Asia, the Middle East and Africa regions. officer. She has served in various capacities as CEO of Holcim Belgium, head of business services & corporate projects at Holcim Group, and chief finance officer for Holcim Belgium and Netherlands, among others. She is a professional member of Aufsichtsrat Holcim, Germany and has served as a board member in several joint ventures and minority partnerships.