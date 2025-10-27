Lafarge Africa Achieves 63% Revenue Growth, N780.48bn In 9m’25

Lafarge Africa Plc has recorded sales revenue of N780.48 billion for the 2025 9 month period, a growth of 63 per cent when compared to N479.49 billion in the corresponding period in 2024.

A breakdown analysis of the results revealed that Profit After Tax for the 9M Period grew from N60.08 billion in the corresponding period in 2024 to N207.78 billion, representing a 246 per cent rise. The rise in profit could be attributed to volume growth, efficiency gains, and stability of the naira.

Cost of Sales rose from N241.73 billion in 2024 to N324.36 billion in the 9-month period under review in 2025, while Administration and selling expenses experienced a sharp rise of 48 per cent from N109.74 billion in 2024 to N162.03 billion in 2025.

Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, CEO of Lafarge Africa, commented: “Building on the performance from previous quarters, Q3 results showcase our cost discipline, strategic market positioning, unwavering commitment to value creation, and strong operational efficiency – demonstrated by a +7 per cent year on year improvement in capacity utilization.

We ended Q3 with Net Sales up 43 per cent, Operating Profit up 107 per cent, and Profit After Tax of N75 billion. “We closed 9 month 2025 with Net Sales and Operating Profit up 63 per cent and 129 per cent respectively. “Our 9M 2025 performance reaffirms our resilience, underpinned by sustained volume growth, operational excellence, innovative product offerings, and agile response to market opportunities.

“This performance also reflects our alignment with a more stable naira, the stability of operations, and continued efficiencies across the business. Lafarge Africa is positioned to leverage the strength of Huaxin’s technical and operational capabilities to further improve our supply capacity, core technical skills, and operations.

Huaxin Cement Group is a leading global cement producer and equipment manufacturer with over 100 years legacy in the cement industry. “As we look forward, we remain attentive to the dynamic macroeconomic environment, and we are confident that our resilience and strategic focus position us to seize emerging opportunities, drive sustainable growth, and deliver lasting value.”

According to AladeAkinyemi, he explained in a statement that innovative product offerings and efficiency gains drove the company’s outstanding performance in Q3. The last nine months have witnessed the launch of Nigeria’s first lowcarbon ready-mix concrete, ECOcrete, and ECOplanet Elephant cement, in our Western Market, to complement the product success recorded following the launch in the Eastern market in 2024.