Laerryblue Media, Pressdia Partner ELOY Awards To Empower Women Leaders Across Africa

Laerryblue Media, a leading communications and marketing agency renowned for helping brands gain visibility, credibility, and growth momentum, and its subsidiary Pressdia, Africa’s leading press release distribution platform, have partnered with the ELOY Awards Foundation for the 17th edition of the Global ELOY Awards.

The event, set to take place on November 28 at the Ballroom, Oriental Hotel in Lagos, Nigeria, will bring together influential women from across Africa to celebrate excellence, amplify impact, and empower more women under the theme “Confidently Audacious.”

This year’s ELOY Awards will honor women whose leadership, innovation, and courage are redefining industries across the continent.

Beyond recognition, the event serves as a platform for mentorship, collaboration, and empowerment, connecting women with opportunities that help them thrive and lead with confidence.

Speaking on the collaboration, Olanrewaju Alaka, Founder of Laerryblue Media and Pressdia, described the partnership as a shared mission to spotlight and elevate the stories of women shaping Africa’s future.

“At Laerryblue Media, we believe visibility is the foundation of influence. Partnering with the ELOY Awards Foundation allows us to shine a light on women who are making remarkable contributions to their communities and industries,” he said.

He added, “This is more than a partnership. It is a movement. Through strategic storytelling and media amplification, we are building a culture that celebrates female leadership and inspires confidence among women to dream bigger, lead stronger, and make lasting impact.”

Founded by Dr. Tewa Onasanya, the ELOY Awards Foundation has, for over seventeen years, celebrated women who lead with purpose, influence with integrity, and create meaningful change in their communities.

Past editions have honored trailblazers across business, governance, media, and the creative sectors, many of whom have gone on to mentor others, launch impact-driven projects, and shape conversations that inspire societal progress.

Dr. Onasanya noted that the collaboration with Laerryblue Media and Pressdia reflects the foundation’s long-standing commitment to empowering women through recognition and visibility.

“Our goal is to continuously spotlight women doing extraordinary things. Partnering with Laerryblue Media and Pressdia strengthens our storytelling and allows us to reach more women across Africa who need to see what is possible,” she said.

Through this partnership, Pressdia will leverage its extensive media network to ensure the stories of ELOY nominees and awardees reach wider audiences.

Alaka emphasized that visibility drives credibility, and every time a woman’s achievement is highlighted, it sends a powerful message that her work matters.

“Empowering women isn’t just a campaign theme. It is an economic and social necessity. When we amplify women’s stories, we inspire change, drive inclusion, and help nations grow. That is the heartbeat of this partnership,” he stated.

The 2025 Global ELOY Awards will be supported by notable corporate and media partners including Wema Bank, Sara by Wema, UAC Foods, LUSH Hair, Channels Television, The Guardian, and BellaNaija.

Together, these collaborations highlight a shared vision of building a continent where women’s achievements are celebrated, their voices amplified, and their influence felt across generations.

The partnership between Laerryblue Media, Pressdia, and the ELOY Awards Foundation reinforces a powerful message that when visibility meets opportunity, women rise, innovation flourishes, and Africa moves forward together.