Lady Who Met Mohbad’s Father’s Friend Speaks On Singer’s Death

Following the death of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, several updates have continued to emerge as a pointer to the 27-year-old singer’s untimely death.

In a fresh update, the actual cause of late Mohbad’s death has been disclosed by a Nigerian lady who happens to know a close friend of the deceased family.

According to the lady, she met with a close companion of Mohbad’s father’ inside a transport vehicle and the man opened up on the incident that allegedly caught his death.

According to her, the man claimed that they hit the late singer with something at the back of his neck and that was when trouble started for him.

READ ALSO:

In her words: “This is just the true story of what happened to him that led to his demise. I was inside Marwa from Gberigbe to Ikorodu garage today with one of Mohbad’s dad’s friends and the old man was crying and lamenting how he lost his life.

He said they hit him with something at the back of his neck and blood came out and someone used a white hanky to wipe out the blood. That was it and trouble started.”

Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (born 8 June 1996-12 September 2023), known professionally as MohBad, was a Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter from Lagos.

He was formerly signed to Naira Marley’s “Marlian Records” and left the label in 2022. He is best known for his hit singles Ponmo, Feel Good, and KPK (Ko Por Ke) with Rexxie which was nominated 3 times for The Headies Awards 2022. He was aged 27.

See the post below: