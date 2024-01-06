Lady Who Claimed Singer L.A.X Has Herpes Virus Faces N500m Defamation Suit

A Nigerian lady identified as @edna_reese on X, who recently claimed that singer Damilola Afolabi, better known as L.A.X, has herpes virus has made a U-turn after he was slammed with the sum of N5oo million as defamation.

It would be recalled in a series of tweets posted on X page on January 2, 2024, the lady alleged that the singer had herpes.

The X lady made this statement in response to a loved-up photo shared online by the singer.

Reacting to the singer’s loved-up photos, @edna_reese quoted the post, claiming the singer has the herpes virus.

READ ALSO:

She wrote: ‘Rasaki wicked herpes giver. Omo! Love and light to you.’

A few days after her allegations about the singer, the lady, in a new post on her social media page, revealed that she was arrested shortly after making the statement about L.A.X having the herpes virus.

She added that she had been released after spending two days in custody, adding that a demand for 500 million Naira was made over alleged defamation of the singer.

She wrote: “I was locked up, and I just got out. There is freedom of speech, but I cannot guarantee freedom after speech.”

“I lost my freedom, and I came out to a 500 million Naira letter of demand over defamatory information. Sorry, Zaza! I will not be commenting on this again, guys.”

See Post Below: