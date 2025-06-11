Lady Slumps, Dies In Ekiti Hotel

Share

A lady has reportedly slumped and died in a hotel adjacent a private radio station along NTA Road, in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The deceased was said to have been confirmed dead shortly after she was rushed to the hospital.

Sources at the hospital revealed to reporters that the deceased was a staff member of the hotel, adding that she was hale and hearty when she reported for duty.

However, it was not disclosed when she started working in the hotel. The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Sunday Abutu, when contacted confirmed the incident, saying investigation was ongoing as some of the staff would be brought in for questioning to ascertain the cause of her death.

The police spokesman also said an autopsy would be carried out to assist the investigation.

