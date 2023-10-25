Lady Slams Phyna Over Comment That Every Woman Has Done Abortion

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna has been dragged on social media after she claimed that every woman has undergone one or more abortions.

Speaking in a recent interview, Phyna shared her opinion on abortion and claimed that every woman at some point in her life aborted a pregnancy.

According to the BBNaija Season 7 winner, the only persons who receive criticism and judgment are those who disclose that they have had abortions

She said, “The issue of abortion, nah who talk ehm own dey know nah, there is no woman that will say she has not done abortion at least once or twice.”

In response to the video, the woman advised Phyna to speak for herself and to give up trying to spread a bad narrative.

Phyna’s claim is patently false, as the woman confirmed that she has never had an abortion. She also accused her of inaccurately portraying women.