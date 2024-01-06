Lady Shares Encounter With Mohbad’s Father In Bus

A Nigerian lady identified as @1oluwaseyi1, who entered a bus with the late Afrobeat singer’s father Mohbad, Mr Joseph Aloba has shared a rare video on social media.

According to the lady, she was surprised at the chance encounter, stating that Mohbad’s father would have had it hot if it were the time his son’s demise was still in the hearts of everyone.

She wrote; “Baba Mohbad in my ride, if na when everything still dey hot, this man for don collect.”

The video garnered reactions from netizens, as many commended Mohbad’s father for his strength and resilience in the face of his son’s absence.

MamiN said: “This man is so strong. It’s well.”

Christy reacted: “Best dad of the year. He suffered for his son to be someone in the end he lost him and is still strong. Only a few fit withstand ham.”

OLAMIDE said: “If am the one I’ll call him daddy mohbad.”

Ore the light said: “This baba mohbad Dey resemble my stepdad oo.”

Jay Jay said: “He is such a strong man, more blessings sir, take heart.”

@phyrills reacted: “Nest daddy.”