Lady Reacts To 2Face, Natasha’s Engagement

Share

An X user identified as Peace Ighodaro has reacted to the engagement of legendary singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face and his lover, Natasha Osawuru, saying she is making a mistake.

Ighodaro made this remark on Thursday in a viral tweet in reaction to the duo’s engagement on his verified X handle

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the singer had publicly announced his love interest to the Deputy Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly, Natasha Osawuru, weeks after announcing his separation from his wife, Annie.

In a new video which surfaced on the internet on Wednesday evening, 2Face was seen proposing to his new lover, Natasha.

This has sparked lots of debate on social media, with Nigerians airing their opinions on the engagements.

READ ALSO:

Reaction trailing this post;

@PopJohnpaul1 wrote, “Mistake? She’s Rich, her dad is rich, she’s a lawyer, she’s over 30yrs, she’s a politician! To get to this stage, her mistakes are good! This is the Only action she took in life that is thought thorough properly!

In 10 years, she will reach menopause, this is the best time of her life!

@Inobi4 stated, “I don’t think she is, she knows exactly what she is doing. She can’t be treated the way Annie was treated, she has got class, liquid cash, well travelled, well connected and everything in between. Dear women, never settle for love/less, invest in yourself.

@Kunnujic stated, “It’s not in your place to tell her.

It’s not your mistake

@linda_nkec said, “A very big one, she cries blood soon.

Share

Please follow and like us: