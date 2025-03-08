Lady Laide Films returns with Aso Ebi Diaries!

Share

Lady Laide Films is back Bigger and Bolder with Aso Ebi Diaries, a feel-good celebration of culture, love, friendship, and family. Directed by the incredible Biodun Stephen. This isn’t just a film, it’s a tribute to the Aso Ebi tradition, complete with style, drama, and unforgettable moments.

Set in modern Lagos, Nigeria, Aso Ebi Diaries takes you on a rollercoaster of emotions, friendship, love, betrayal, resilience, and the unbreakable bond of family. It’s a story that reflects our culture, our people, and the vibrant social dynamics we all know so well.

With a stellar cast including Shaffy Bello, Nancy Isime, Kunle Remi, Bukky Wright, Chizzy Alichi, Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori – Kie Kie, Daniel Etim Effiong, Daniel Lloyd, Kalu Ikeagwu, and Fadekemi Olumide-Aluko, the film promises amazing performances and jaw dropping fashion moments. Costume masterminds Yolanda Okereke and Janet Aiyegbusi with their creative hands brings Aso Ebi to life, celebrating unity, cultural pride, and individuality through breathtaking designs.

Produced by Laide Daramola and Taiwo Adebayo, with a compelling script by Frances Okeke, Aso Ebi Diaries is pure magic, authentic, entertaining, and deeply relatable.

Founded on a passion for storytelling and a commitment to sharing authentic African narratives, Lady Laide Films has grown into a powerhouse in Nollywood, delivering hit after hit.

